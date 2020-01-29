Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,410 Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Addus Homecare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

