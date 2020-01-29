Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,930 Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

