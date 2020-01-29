Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,056 RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.