Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

