Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 17,312 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,576,000 after acquiring an additional 975,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 325,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 462,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ENTG opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

