Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 23,042 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Lumentum worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $11,614,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 244,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

