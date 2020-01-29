Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is -62.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

