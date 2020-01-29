Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 3,225,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

