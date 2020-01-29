Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.508-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

