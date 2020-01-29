Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.51-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Brinker International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.