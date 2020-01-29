Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. 10,762,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,266,340. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

