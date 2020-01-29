British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $14.86 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.