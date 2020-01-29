British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,170,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 434,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

