British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

