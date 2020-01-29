Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,724. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

