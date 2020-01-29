Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce $12.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $11.24 million. HEXO reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $60.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $74.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.47 million to $194.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 336,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

