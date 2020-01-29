Brokerages Expect Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

TPB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 309,252 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 50.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $4,681,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.