Brokers Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,646,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

