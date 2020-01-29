Brokers Offer Predictions for Heritage Commerce Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HTBK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 3,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,997. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

