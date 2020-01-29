Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

LUN opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 in the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.