Brokers Offer Predictions for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Tivity Health stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

