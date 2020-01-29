Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:SBC traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. 6,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.86. Brompton Split Banc has a 12 month low of C$11.42 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.36.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

