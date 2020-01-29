Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

