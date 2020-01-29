Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

BRO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 656,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

