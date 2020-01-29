BTC Lite Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $32,894.00 and $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.05585288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002841 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

