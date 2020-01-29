BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $5,949.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.05599349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033732 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002844 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

