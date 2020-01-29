Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,508.80 ($19.85).

A number of brokerages have commented on BUR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 624.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

