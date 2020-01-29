Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Stock analysts at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.