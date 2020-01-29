Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $189,408.00 and approximately $25,962.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,509 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

