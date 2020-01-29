Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

