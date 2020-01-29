Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 446,373 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

