Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $267.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.08 and a fifty-two week high of $274.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

