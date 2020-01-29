Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.80.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,289. Caci International has a one year low of $156.08 and a one year high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

