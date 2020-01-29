Caci International’s (CACI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Caci International (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NYSE:CACI traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,289. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.08 and a 1 year high of $274.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Caci International by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Caci International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caci International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

