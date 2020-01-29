Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:CAL opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

