Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.45 million.

Shares of CGY opened at C$40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.05. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.99, for a total transaction of C$38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,971.94. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.52, for a total transaction of C$113,017.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$641,704.68. Insiders sold a total of 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $761,168 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

