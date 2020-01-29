California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,247 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of AvalonBay Communities worth $242,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AVB opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $187.95 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

