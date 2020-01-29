California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,097 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of 3M worth $234,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

