California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 32,754 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Raytheon worth $166,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

