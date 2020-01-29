California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,173 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Amphenol worth $266,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Amphenol by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,382,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 74.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,348,927. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.