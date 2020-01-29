California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,333 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Clorox worth $160,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

CLX opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

