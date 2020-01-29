California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,086 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Mondelez International worth $194,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 158,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.