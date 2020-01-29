California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,326 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of Equinix worth $260,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Equinix by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

EQIX stock opened at $602.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $372.75 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.