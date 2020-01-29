California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 157,533 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Realty Income worth $194,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE:O opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a PE ratio of 60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

