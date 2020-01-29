California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,531 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Xcel Energy worth $267,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 144,074 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 126.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.