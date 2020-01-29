California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 25,390 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Synopsys worth $170,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 91,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

