California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 25,905 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Ventas worth $179,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ventas by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 858.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

