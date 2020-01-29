California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,030 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of American Express worth $202,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

