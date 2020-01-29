California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 32,601 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $153,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold a total of 14,249 shares of company stock worth $8,265,889 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $569.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

