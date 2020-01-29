California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $200,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.